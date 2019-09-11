NEURONES: 1st half 2019 operating profit stands at 10.9%

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st half 2019 results Nanterre, September 11, 2019 (after trading)

1st half 2019 operating profit stands at 10.9%

Accounts at June 30 (audited in € millions) H1 2018 2018 H1 2019 Revenue 243.1 490.1 253.8 Business operating profit * 21.3 (8.8%) 47.1 (9.6%) 28 (11%) ** Operating profit 20.6 (8.5%) 46 (9.4%) 27.6 (10.9%) ** Net financial income 0.7 1.6 0 Income tax (7.5) (18) (9.1) Net profit after tax 13.8 (5.7%) 29.6 (6%) 18.5 (7.3%) of which, group share 12.1 26 15.9 Staff at end of period 5,123 5,160 5,217

Achievements

At identical scope, first half-year growth was 5.3%.

Before taking into account a non-recurring gain **, the first half-year operating profit would have been 9.1% of revenue (compared with 8.5% in the first half of 2018).

The first application of IFRS 16 on leases has no material impact on the operating profit and generated a decrease of €0.5 million in financial income.

Over one year, net cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) increased by €34 million. At June 30, 2019, net cash totaled €182.3 million.

Finally, employee turnover decreased by nearly 5 points compared with the first half of 2018.

Outlook

For the year 2019, NEURONES confirms its forecasts:

consolidated revenue of approximately €505 million,

operating income of between 10 and 10.5% **.

* Before the cost of bonus shares.

** A disposal gain of +€4.6 million was recorded at end-January. This increased the operating profit by 1.8% for the half year and 0.9% for the year as a whole.

About NEURONES

With 5,200 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation and information system outsourcing projects.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:

O'Connection

Floriane Monnier

Tel.: +33 6 32 37 57 28

fmonnier@oconnection.fr (mailto:fmonnier@oconnection.fr)



NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net) Investor Relations :

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment