JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director Dealings

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Director Dealings

11 September 2019

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Further to the Company's announcement on 27 August 2019 and the completion of the Tender Offer, the following number of ordinary shares in the Company where purchased by the Company on 29 August 2019 from the Directors of the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer as follows:

David Macfarlane

Sold

3,250 Ordinary shares at GBP 767 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr Macfarlane holds 71,550 Ordinary shares in the Company.

Chris Waldron

Sold

173 Ordinary shares at GBP 767 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr Waldron holds 3,827 Ordinary shares in the Company.

James Jordan

Sold

1,676 Ordinary shares at GBP 767 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr Jordan holds 39,124 Ordinary shares in the Company.

This announcement is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

