Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has once again received two EPRA Gold Awards this year at the EPRA* annual conference, which is underway in Madrid.

For the fifth consecutive year, Mercialys has received an EPRA Gold Award for its financial reporting, recognizing its continued application of industry-leading standards for its financial communications, always providing clear insights into its business performance.

Alongside this, Mercialys has achieved an EPRA Gold Award for the third consecutive year for its sustainability reporting, which it bases on the same standards of quality and transparency as its financial reporting, in line with its strong corporate social responsibility commitments.

* The European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) works to promote, develop and represent listed European real estate companies. The EPRA publishes Best Practices Recommendations (BPRs) that define financial and sustainability reporting guidelines for listed real estate companies.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,123 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 184.3 million on an annualized basis. It owns assets with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes) at June 30, 2019. Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2018 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

