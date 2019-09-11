RUBIS RUBIS: Availability of the 2019 half-year financial report 11-Sep-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, September 11 th, 2019 at 5:35 pm Rubis announced today that its 2019 half-year financial report is available. This report has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). The half-year financial report can be downloaded from the Company's website www.rubis.fr [1] , on the following section "Publications - Financial reports". ***** 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France tél.: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49 mail: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr Partnership Limited by Shares With a capital of EUR125,123,037.50 euros Company's register number: 784 393 530 RCS Paris Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Availability of the 2019 half-year financial report Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JBWHGTWLCF [2] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report EQS News ID: 872043 End of Announcement EQS News Service 872043 11-Sep-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2236e4acfedd8c1ea176471109cfcc14&application_id=872043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6b8f8f92f5921ad50b8cd2dcfee1c12&application_id=872043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

