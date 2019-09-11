Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
10.09.19
12:47 Uhr
51,60 Euro
-1,15
-2,18 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,55
52,15
19:25
51,60
52,10
19:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RUBIS SCA51,60-2,18 %