Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Sep-2019 / 16:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. To: RNS From: The Scottish Investment Trust PLC LEI: 549300ZL6XSHQ48U8H53 Date: 11 September 2019 Transaction in Own Shares On 11 September 2019 the Company purchased in the market for cancellation 10,000 shares of 25p at a price of 828p each. Upon cancellation the issued share capital will be 74,118,008 shares of 25p. The above figure (74,118,008) is the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations of their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. For further information please contact: Michael Woodward 0131 550 3761 / 3762 Maitland Administration Services (Scotland) Limited ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: POS TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 19799 EQS News ID: 872209 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 11, 2019 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)