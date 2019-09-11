The Musée du Louvre, Paris, Opens New and Expanded Spaces for Exploring Islamic Arts Supported by Alwaleed Philanthropies

New and expanded spaces include immersive and interactive exhibits on the history and heritage of Islamic art and a new temporary exhibition space

PARIS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the world renowned Musée du Louvre officially opened new and expanded spaces to explore Islamic art in the museum's Department of Islamic Art, with the support of Alwaleed Philanthropies, the global philanthropic foundation. The announcement builds on the two organizations' longstanding partnership, which aims to strengthen understanding across societies through arts and culture.

The new and expanded spaces, which comprise a refreshed entrance area and new temporary exhibition space, offers visitors an immersive introduction to Islamic art. It will make one of the world's most distinguished collections of its type more accessible to visitors, helping to build bridges between different faiths, cultures and countries.

Visitors to the new and expanded spaces will experience interactive displays and view specially selected objects to illustrate the history of Islamic art. The center showcases a diverse range of art and artifacts stretching from Spain to India, and explains the evolution of Islamic art in style, form and medium as it interacted with other artistic traditions through time.

Alwaleed Philanthropies and the Musée du Louvre's partnership dates to 2002, and in 2005 the foundation donated $23 million to help construct the Department of Islamic Art.

HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies, said: "We believe that art has a special ability to unite people of different cultures and faiths. The new and expanded spaces allow visitors to enjoy world-class Islamic art and appreciate the shared human values expressed in its creativity. Importantly, this space has also been designed to be inclusive of everyone, with interactive features to ensure the art can be experienced by all."

Jean Luc-Martinez, President of the Musée du Louvre: "On behalf of the Musée du Louvre, I would like to thank Alwaleed Philanthropies for its commitment in favor of the Islamic Arts Department. Thanks to this redesign, we hope to reach even more visitors, and provide them the keys to understanding the wonderful artistic heritage with which we have been entrusted."

