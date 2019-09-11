Regulatory News:

For the second consecutive year, Gecina (Paris:GFC) has achieved an overall score of 92/100 in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) rankings, which assess the CSR policy and performance of companies from the real estate industry each year. For the first time, this score takes into account the office buildings from the Eurosic scope, acquired by Gecina in August 2017.

Gecina has made significant progress with its "Performance Indicators" score, up 4 points, highlighting the improvement in its office and residential portfolio's performance on the criteria for waste production, water and energy consumption, and CO 2 emissions.

"For the first time, this benchmark has measured the performance of the Eurosic portfolio (24% of the Group's portfolio), which we have integrated over the past two years. We are satisfied to maintain our score with this extended scope. We will continue moving forward with our efforts based on the four priorities from our CSR policy: low carbon, circular economy, wellbeing and biodiversity", explains Méka Brunel, Gecina's Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, during the annual European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) annual conference in Madrid, Gecina once again received two Gold Awards, including Gold in the Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations (SBPR) Awards, recognizing the quality and transparency of the Group's sustainability communications.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.9 billion euros at end-June 2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

