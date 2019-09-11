ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Reveals Latest 'Sneak Peek' Images for ZoomedOUT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (the "Company") www.zoomaway.com, a leader in the hospitality technology sector, is pleased to share a sneak peak snapshot of its proprietary product ZoomedOUT. In addition, the company is working on its latest "teaser" video and has plans to release it soon.

Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway Travel, commented, "I wanted to give everyone a quick peek at the product. We're at a point where almost everything in and around the Las Vegas Strip is built. These are all points of interest for tourists and gamers alike. We have hotels, restaurants, bars, gas stations, airport, shopping centers and even Top Golf© Las Vegas. Obviously, we're not showing our functionality nor navigation in this shot, and not every building has our artwork over the top, we're leaving a couple of buildings plain to demonstrate how non-paying properties will be represented. I am incredibly excited to see the progress thus far and excited for the next release of videos that will touch on a number of new utility and gamification features that we have been discussing over the last few months."

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts, and activity providers with a seamless, scalable, and fully integrated technology platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities, and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real-time one-stop shop for all of their travel and recreational needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Travel Game (Canadian Co.) is a ZoomAway Travel, Inc. subsidiary company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games. The company's first project is ZoomedOUT which can be seen at zoomedout.io. To receive more detailed, or investor level information, please contact us at sean@zoomaway.com and we will respond with the appropriate documentation depending on your request.

About Zero8 Studios, Inc.

Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. With a focus on social gaming and almost two decades of experience building

countless game titles, gaming platforms, and various technologies. The Zero8 Studios' team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, large clientele, manufacturers, and casinos in the design, production, and delivery of their products to players around the world. Additional information can be found at

www.zero8studios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Offering and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

