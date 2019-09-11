Lindsay Guion: Music Industry Quarterly Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Lindsay Guion is proud to announce that Music Industry Quarterly is celebrating their 10-year anniversary. This event will take place at The Venue of Hollywood at Sweet beside the Dolby Theater, Thursday, September 12 at 7pm. Lindsay Guion, the executive publisher of Music Industry Quarterly, will be hosting the events of the evening. The event will be honoring the following individuals for their contributions to the music industry:

Avila Brothers - Grammy winning songwriting and production team

Bernard Edwards Jr. - Three-time Grammy winning producer and engineer under the name Focus

Nicole Plantin - Senior Vice President, A&R, Rostrum Records

Reggie Calloway - Grammy nominated songwriter and producer, and the Director of Music Royalty Funding at Sound Royalties

"It is an honor to be able to host this event with my limited business partner and fellow publisher, David Mitchell," says Lindsay Guion. "Ten years is a major milestone and we are extremely fortunate to have made it this far thanks to your support."

The event will feature a screening of the visual soundtrack and album, Therapy, following which will be a networking mixer and the awards presentation including a buffet and hosted bar. The mixer will feature a special guest performance by Maycee and more. Therapy is a story of lovers who are caught within the allure of desire and passion that escalates into obsession leading to an ultimatum with consequences.

This exclusive, red carpet event is invitation only, however if you cannot make it to Los Angeles, you can record yourself saying "Congrats MIQ" and email lajass365@gmail.com to provide support.

Self-parking will be available within the Complex.

For more information about the Music Industry Quarterly, please visit: musicindustryquarterly.com/.

About Music Industry Quarterly

Music Industry Quarterly is your connection to the Music Industry and the Professionals who run it. By aligning with music-based conferences, performance rights organizations, and various industry related events, Music Industry Quarterly is a must for music & entertainment business enthusiasts!

