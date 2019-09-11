Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 11 September 2019, a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") has the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares.
The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alexandra Pieton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Pieton, Officer of TechnipFMC plc
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of 720 Ordinary Shares
c)
Currency
EUR
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: EUR 23.42
Volume: 720 Ordinary Shares
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A
f)
Date of the transaction
11 September 2019
e)
Place of the transaction
Euronext Paris
