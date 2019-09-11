IEH Corporation to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11 2019 / IEH Corporation (OTC PINK:IEHC), a manufacturer of high-reliability printed circuit board connectors, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.
The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.
About IEH Corporation
For over 78 years and 4 generations of family-run management, IEH Corporation has designed, developed, and manufactured printed circuit board (PCB) connectors, custom interconnects and contacts for high performance applications. With its signature Hyperboloid technology, IEH supplies the most durable, reliable connectors for the most demanding environments. The company markets primarily to companies in defense, aerospace, space and industrial applications, in the United States, Canada, Europe, Southeast and Central Asia and the Mideast. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.
