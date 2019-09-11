Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that James M. Daly, Division of Corporation Finance Associate Director, will retire at the end of the month after more than 38 years of service at the SEC.

As an Associate Director overseeing the division's disclosure review program, Mr. Daly was responsible for leading the division's staff in conducting high-quality filing reviews. During his tenure, he supervised efforts to improve disclosure on topics impacting financial institutions during the financial crisis, disclosure guidance on a wide range of emerging risks such as cybersecurity, and technical assistance to foreign governmental agencies as they modernized their regulatory frameworks. One of Mr. Daly's most notable accomplishments was guiding the division's efforts to lead companies to improve Management's Discussion and Analysis disclosures, which ultimately led to presenting the Commission with recommendations to issue MD&A interpretive guidance.

"Jim's outstanding leadership in the disclosure review program has served investors and our markets well for nearly four decades," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "His expertise with the Commission's disclosure regime has led to significant improvements in the issuer disclosures provided to Main Street investors every day. I want to thank Jim for his lifetime of public service to the SEC and the American people."

"Jim is the epitome of a dedicated public servant," said Bill Hinman, Director of the Division of Corporation Finance. "Throughout his career he has been a thoughtful and respected leader of people and programs. Although we will miss Jim's expertise, his contribution to the division as well as his positive approach to our work stays with us."

Mr. Daly said "It has been a privilege to work in the Division of Corporation Finance serving and protecting U.S. investors. It is an honor to be part of Corp Fin, and I will miss working side by side with the many smart, talented and dedicated professionals in the disclosure review program and throughout the agency."

Prior to his role as Associate Director, Mr. Daly served in a number of positions of increasing responsibility in the Division of Corporation Finance. He earned his MBA from the University of New Orleans and his undergraduate degree from Tulane University.