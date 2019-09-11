Discovery Gold Corp.: Discovery Gold Corporation (GRN Holding Corporation) Adds National Cannabis Industry Leader, George Jage, to Its Strategic Advisory Board

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Discovery Gold Corporation. (OTCPink:DCGD) (the "Company"), which has announced a corporate name change to GRN Holding Corporation, is pleased to announce it has added Cannabis industry leader George Jage as a member to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Mr. Jage has been actively involved in the Cannabis and Hemp industry for nearly 6 years. Mr. Jage served as President and Publisher of Marijuana Business Daily from 2014 through 2017 and was the lead architect of MjBizCon. Mr. Jage also served as CEO of Dope Magazine and led the sale of the assets to High Times Holding Corp in October 2018.

"Mr. Jage has been a staple in the industry for a long time and is known for his deal making, tenacity, and high level approach. It's a real honor to have George on the DCGD/GRN Holdings Team", commented Justin Costello, CEO of the Company.

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Jage said: "I have been watching Justin make moves in the industry back when I was running MjBizDaily and I got to know him personally after moving to Seattle to lead Dope Magazine. After seeing his hard work and disciplined investment approach for the past few years, I am excited to be joining Justin and the rest of the GRN Holding's team to support the vision and trajectory of the company."

About Discovery Gold Corporation

Discovery Gold Corporation (OTCPink:DCGD) is a Nevada registered publicly traded company.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Hawkins

IR@grnholding.com

