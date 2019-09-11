Web Presence: Christopher Mihoulides Shares Commitment to Ethics at Credit Counsel, Inc.

Credit Counsel, Inc. founder Christopher Mihoulides shares the debt recovery company's commitment to ethics and work standards.

SOUTH FLORIDA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / South Florida based debt recovery organization Credit Counsel, Inc. promises to perfectly complement clients' existing credit departments underpinned by a long-standing commitment to ethics, work standards, and auditing. Owner and founder of the business, Christopher Mihoulides reveals more about the company's mission and philosophy.

"It's our mission at Credit Counsel, Inc. to see to it that we're successful in perfectly complementing the credit departments of each of our clients," explains Mihoulides.

Credit Counsel, Inc.'s mission to perfectly complement the existing credit departments of its clients is supported by a unique corporate philosophy and a long-standing commitment to ethics. "As a leading collection agency, we consider each and every aspect of the recovery process to be of great significance," adds Mihoulides.

Each of these aspects, he says, needs to be handled harmoniously. "From our telephone collection representatives and our nationwide field agents to our international attorneys who handle the more formal legal actions when necessary, everything is done in harmony," adds the Credit Counsel, Inc. founder.

Credit Counsel, Inc. and Mihoulides' philosophy centers around the belief that people have the greatest impact in positively influencing payment. "Additionally," Mihoulides explains, "we believe in investing significant funds in physical resources which will generate an immediate impact upon enhancing collection results."

These resources, he reveals, include state of the art technology used for skip tracing, asset searching, and credit reporting. "Our simple philosophy has helped our firm to evolve into one of the fastest-growing debt collection agencies in the United States," adds Mihoulides.

Of ethics, meanwhile, the Credit Counsel, Inc. owner and founder goes on to explain how the company adheres to the highest professional work standards and legal guidelines. "We operate and manage our daily activities based on a strict code of ethics," says Mihoulides. Credit Counsel, Inc. is also highly sensitive, he suggests, to maintaining the goodwill of its clients on a nationwide and international basis.

"Furthermore, a team of upper management auditors ensures the consistency and accuracy of our work," reveals Mihoulides, "with requirements addressing diligence, integrity, adherence to management review instructions, correspondence handling, and much more."

Christopher Mihoulides' pledge to existing and prospective clients alike states that the experience of working with Credit Counsel, Inc. will be productive, fruitful, and enjoyable.

"We believe that this commitment to work standards and our strict code of ethics clearly sets us apart from the competition," he adds, wrapping up.

For more information about Credit Counsel, Inc. call 877-224-7904 or visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/.

