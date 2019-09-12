Thompson Education Center's Sherry Li Attends the Victory Reception

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Thompson Education Center's Chairman of the board, Sherry Li, along with Mike Wang, TEC's Board Member/General Manager, and fellow associates went to the Victory Reception, in honor of Republican National Committee chair and incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. Vice President Mike Pence, the newly appointed Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Co-Chairman of the Republican National Committee Sharon Day, and Republican Finance Chair Lewis M. Eisenberg were all in attendance at the Reception. Thompson Education Center has always been a supporter and contributor of the Trump's victory campaign.

"As a real estate developer, I share the same American dream and the same American value with you," shared Sherry Li of Thompson Education Center with then Presidential Candidate Donald J. Trump and Vice President Candidate Mike Pence. After Trump's election, Thompson Education Center attended the breakfast event hosted in New York by President-Elect Trump and his Transition Finance Committee Members including well-known Steven Mnuchin, Wilbur Ross, Ambassador Charles Glazer and many others including Lewis M. Eisenberg, a businessman and investor who serves as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee and sits on the leadership team of Trump's Inaugural Committee. In addition to Thompson Education Center's donations towards Trump's victory campaign, Sherry Li later became a Regent Member of the Republican National Committee.

Thompson Education Center project is coming to the Town of Thompson. It will develop a new high-end education community in Sullivan County, New York. The project has entered into agreements and signed letters of interest with high schools, colleges, and education institutions of which each of them will provide a great number of students to attend the education center.

The project will also help create many jobs in the region and stimulate the local economy. There will be total 6 phases for the project, and according to the economic report, each phase will create over 3000 jobs (including direct, indirect and induced effect jobs). Over 20,000 jobs will be created throughout the entire project, such as construction professionals (including architect, engineer, land use lawyer, environmental specialist, planner, well driller, wastewater management team, traffic study team, modular manufacturer, landscape & lighting, general contractors and Sullivan local sub-contractors), real estate agents, professors, instructors, cleaning, and maintenance workers, etc. In addition to the jobs directly created from the project and the day-to-day operations on location, there will be a ripple effect throughout the community. The new employees along with the resources required to run the Education Center will increase demand greatly for local goods and services, benefiting the entire local community.

Thompson Education Center will bring investment into the U.S. to create job opportunities, which includes many high-income jobs. As a result, the middle class will back to American society. The goal of the Thompson Education Center project is in line with President-elect Trump's new policy: together we can "Make America Great Again!"

