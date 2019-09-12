Oneview Healthcare PLC: Oneview Healthcare Plc to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Oneview Healthcare Plc (ASX:ONE.AX). Oneview Healthcare, a global leader in the patient engagement industry partnering with some of the most innovative hospitals globally, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Oneview Healthcare Plc



Oneview powers exemplary care experiences for patients and seniors that are tailored to the individual person and their family, supportive of the whole care team, and delivered on a platform built for innovation. Delivering exemplary care experiences, we aim to improve outcomes and drive value now and in the future. Oneview addresses a person's unique biopsychosocial needs, restores a sense of control over their care and environment. Oneview helps caregivers spend less time non-clinical tasks and more time delivering high-quality, human-and relationship-centered care. Our platform allows caregivers to deliver real-time, situationally-aware care that empowers patients and families to be active participants.



Oneview's secure, interoperable platform serves as an open ecosystem that provides valuable opportunities to build applications and standards-based integrations. Our platform is the foundation for innovation, now and in the future.

You can learn more about us at www.oneviewhealthcare.com

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

