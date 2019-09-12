Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY ISIN: US05722G1004 Ticker-Symbol: 68V 
Tradegate
11.09.19
19:55 Uhr
20,475 Euro
-1,360
-6,23 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,170
20,335
11.09.
20,195
20,290
11.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY20,475-6,23 %