Stabilis Energy Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Resale of Shares Issued in Previously Announced Transactions

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Stabilis Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) ("Stabilis") today announced that is has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for resale of s hares of common stock issued in previously announced transactions. The Registration Statement has not yet become effective.

Stabilis is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the resale of shares pursuant to the Registration Statement, which covers 2,769,787 shares issued in the Chart Industries, Inc., Diversenergy, LLC and American Electric Technologies, Inc. transactions which were previously announced. There is no obligation on the holders of the shares to sell them.

Stabilis believes that registering these shares will increase its publicly traded float and unrestricted shares outstanding and could thereby facilitate its ability to meet its Nasdaq listing requirements.

A copy of the filed Registration Statement can be viewed on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, or can be obtained by written request to Stabilis at 10375 Richmond Avenue, Suite 700, Houston, TX 77042, Attention: Investor Relations.

These shares may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state.

About Stabilis Energy

Stabilis Energy, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of distributed liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. We have safely delivered over 200 million gallons of LNG through more than 20,000 truck deliveries during our 15-year operating history, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. We provide LNG to customers in diverse end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, utility, pipeline, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Our customers use LNG as an alternative to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Our customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilisenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ materially from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "anticipate", "can", "believe," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. For information concerning these and other risks related to our business, you should refer to our filings with the SEC.

Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

