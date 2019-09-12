

The 2019 Yuanhong International Food Fair (YIFF) opened September 10-11 in the Yuanhong International Food Industry Park, Fuqing City, Fujian Province, China.

Fuqing, China, Sept 12, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2019 Yuanhong International Food Fair (YIFF) opened its doors on the 10th and 11th September at the Yuanhong Online Exhibition Experience Trading Center in Fuqing, China, creating a cross-border trading service platform for domestic and overseas food suppliers and purchasers, and finally realizing the goal of "trading in Yuanhong, delivery in the world".Over 10,000 types of foods from around the world were available at the Fair, including Russian king crab, Argentine red shrimp and top white shrimp from Ecuador. Some 500 companies exhibiting welcomed over 2,000 professional buyers, and would record more than RMB 3 billion in sales across four large-scale events, "Russian King Crab Bulk Order Fair", "Frozen Goods On-site Purchase Fair", "Online Foods Purchase Fair" and "Supermarkets On-site Purchasing Fair".The municipal leaders of Fuzhou City, Lin Gaoxing, and Fuqing City, Lin Zhong, Chen Cunfeng and Zhu Yu, were joined by guests from the regions, all enjoying attendance at the Fair. Han Weiwei, general manager of Fuzhou BOE Optoelectronic Technology, and Wang Yueying, general manager of Yuanhong Online, were also exchanging views on the event.Yuanhong Online then took the podium, introduced by its company representatives. Yuanhong officially operates the large food supply-chain center, Yuanhong International Food Industry Park, and has nearly 200,000 distribution channel partners worldwide engaged in the food industry, providing millions of tons of cold chain storage, and $ billions in supply chain finance and other services. Yuanhong Online aims to become a $ trillion global food import and export trading service platform, and the world's largest international food trading and distribution center.Yuanhong Online's representatives then signed strategic cooperation agreements with Jingdong and Frozen Products Online, then Shaanxi Fuxian and Shaanxi Xi'an Fuqing Chambers of Commerce, respectively. Finally, Fuqing municipal government leader Lin Youhua announced the opening of 2019 Yuanhong International Food Fair, and with that, the official launch of Yuanhong Online Platform 2.0.The Yuanhong Online Platform, through its app and Wechat applet, provides fast search and accurate advice, with online negotiations, large online payments and other functionalities. The platform will also provide one-stop cross-border food trading services such as global direct buying, supply chain finance, cold chain storage, international logistics, customs clearance and inspection, in conjunction with high-quality service providers such as Jingdong, Fengda Industry, Yunquna, China Inspection and Quarantine Group and China Import and Export Bank.Media contact:Yuanhong OnlineFuqing City, Fujian Province, ChinaContact Person: HenryEmail: service@yhspzx.comWebsite: http://www.yhspzx.comFood Fair: http://cn.yhspzx.comSource: Yuanhong OnlineCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.