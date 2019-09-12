Intertrust Group: Intertrust announces CFO transition

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 12 September 2019 - Intertrust N.V. [Euronext: INTER; "the Company"] announces that Hans Turkesteen has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management Board. Hans is leaving Intertrust by mutual agreement after setting up a solid financial foundation for the Company. He will remain with Intertrust until 31 March 2020.



As the Company enters the next phase of its growth strategy, the Supervisory Board appoints Rogier van Wijk as CFO, effective today. The Supervisory Board will nominate Rogier van Wijk for appointment as member of the Management Board at an Extraordinary General Meeting, expected to be held later this year.

Rogier, currently Intertrust N.V.'s Group Controller, joined Intertrust in 2017 and has over 20 years of experience in finance, including several executive roles. Prior to joining Intertrust, Rogier was CFO Europe for TPV Technology, which included Philips' former television business. He has worked and lived in China, Netherlands and US.

Hélène Vletter-van Dort, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board:

"We welcome Rogier's deep financial expertise, knowledge of our business and industry, and strong leadership skills. We are confident that he will continue to support in delivering Intertrust's strategic objectives, in collaboration with Stephanie and the rest of the Executive Committee.

"We thank Hans for his contribution to the Company, including amongst others our successful refinancing and recent acquisition of Viteos. We wish him success in his future endeavors."

The appointment of Rogier van Wijk is subject to regulatory approval.

Attachment

