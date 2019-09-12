Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873029 ISIN: JP3735400008 Ticker-Symbol: NTT 
Frankfurt
12.09.19
08:01 Uhr
44,085 Euro
-0,220
-0,50 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,010
44,735
09:08
43,985
44,620
09:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FANUC
FANUC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FANUC CORPORATION169,80+1,68 %
FUJITSU LIMITED69,51-0,04 %
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION44,085-0,50 %