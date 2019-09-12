New MediaKind Universe Alliance gives content providers, service providers, and operators access to solutions that combine technologies from MediaKind and its partners

Enables customers to benefit from pre-integrated, application-specific packages designed for broadcast-quality IP video delivery at scale

Industry wide ecosystem of vendors will help close gap between legacy technology and software-centric solutions

At IBC2019, MediaKind, a global media technology leader, is launching the MediaKind Universe Alliance an innovative technology partnership program which gives content providers, service providers, and operators access to complete solutions that combine technologies and services from MediaKind with leading partners in Cloud and other offerings. It enables critical industry collaboration for and seamless delivery of joint solutions with a goal of advancing all aspects of video delivery and experience, with special effort and focus on industrializing OTT video to broadcast-quality and scale.

With its innovative, integrated, and growing group of partners which span from cloud-based services to self-service enablement for as-a-Service (aaS) offerings to monitoring and quality of experience the MediaKind Universe Alliance offers application-specific, end to end solutions that directly address the challenges of content providers, service providers, and operators. It responds to the growth of as-a-Service solutions across the media chain and the need for more agile and flexible pathways towards cloud-based, bandwidth-efficient, IP-centric offerings. By harnessing the complementary technology and resources of the MediaKind Universe Alliance partner program, customers can tap into a wealth of expertise, fast-to-deploy solutions and managed services to gain a highly edge in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

Raul Aldrey, Chief Business Officer, MediaKind, said: "We are proud to announce the MediaKind Universe Alliance program at IBC2019. The aim of the program is to build lasting connections with our technical partners and continue to launch new, innovative real-world solutions for our customers. By investing time and resources in these long-term and mutually beneficial relationships, we can continue to push the boundaries across the entire media chain. Customers can tap into a wider range of compatible technologies and infrastructures that respond to today's shifting media landscape."

The MediaKind Universe Alliance has been designed to deliver highly flexible, interoperable and standardized technologies, inclusive of multiple customer choices for cloud services and other partner technology and services. The program is guided by principles of open standards and welcomes partners who, through mature technology and proven delivery capabilities, demonstrate the ability to contribute to the advancement of quality and scale of next-gen video delivery and experience, especially within the streaming video ecosystem.

Recent examples of MediaKind partnerships established to positively impact the scale and quality of video delivery include (but are not limited to):

Evergent : MediaKind is partnering with Evergent to provide a superior self-service experience for subscribers using their flexible revenue and customer lifecycle management solution to accelerate time-to-market for direct-to-consumer service offerings from content publishers and pay TV operators who want to incorporate streaming pay TV.

: MediaKind is partnering with Evergent to provide a superior self-service experience for subscribers using their flexible revenue and customer lifecycle management solution to accelerate time-to-market for direct-to-consumer service offerings from content publishers and pay TV operators who want to incorporate streaming pay TV. Google Cloud Announced at NAB Show 2019, this partnership allows MediaKind customers to access Google Cloud's portfolio of solutions and services and tap into a highly advanced combination of end-to-end TV analytics and machine learning capabilities.

Announced at NAB Show 2019, this partnership allows MediaKind customers to access Google Cloud's portfolio of solutions and services and tap into a highly advanced combination of end-to-end TV analytics and machine learning capabilities. Microsoft Azure : MediaKind has partnered with Azure for customer deployments of the cloud-based Mediaroom and MediaFirst TV platforms as a Service.

: MediaKind has partnered with Azure for customer deployments of the cloud-based Mediaroom and MediaFirst TV platforms as a Service. Telestream: MediaKind is partnering with Telestream, combining our award-winning media delivery products with the power of their market leading monitoring solution to bring the highest quality OTT delivery.

MediaKind is partnering with Telestream, combining our award-winning media delivery products with the power of their market leading monitoring solution to bring the highest quality OTT delivery. Tiledmedia MediaKind's collaboration with Tiledmedia has resulted in the inclusion of its ClearVR 360-degree video technology within MediaKind's new Cygnus 360 Events packaged solution.

About MediaKind at IBC2019

At IBC2019, MediaKind (#4.A01) will show how it is enabling content owners and originators, broadcasters and pay TV service providers to continually evolve and adapt in response to the latest shifts in the media landscape. Based on an IBC show theme of 'Destination Media', visitors to MediaKind's stand will experience the full breadth of its next-generation solutions and services portfolio, the MediaKind Universe, and see the value it enables through a wide range of real-world customer applications deployments. During the show, MediaKind will demonstrate how its award-winning technology and solutions are helping customers deliver unique immersive experiences to everyone, everywhere. For further information, please visit here.

About MediaKind

We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.

