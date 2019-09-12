Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019

WKN: 850471 ISIN: US0970231058 Ticker-Symbol: BCO 
Xetra
11.09.19
17:35 Uhr
345,55 Euro
+15,55
+4,71 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
348,00
349,60
09:02
348,50
349,20
09:02
ANA
ANA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANA HOLDINGS INC31,455+3,11 %
BOEING COMPANY345,55+4,71 %
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD37,165+5,43 %