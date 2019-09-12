

Shipping ceremony



Trent1000

TOKYO, Sept 12, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. (MHIAEL), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Aichi Prefecture, has received an order from All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. (ANA) for retrofitting of the intermediate pressure compressor (IPC) modules(1) equipped on the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines which powers their fleet of Boeing 787 mid-size aircrafts. The first shipment of a retrofitted engine was completed on September 11. MHIAEL has been awarded the order considering its long track record in module maintenance work on ANA's Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines, coupled with its excellent relationship with the airline.Instead of MHIAEL's MRO shop located at MHI's Nagoya Guidance & Propulsion Systems Works, which is currently full of existing orders, retrofit work is being performed at the Chita and Chita-Kita plants of Tohmei Industries Co., Ltd., a cooperating company for MHI Group's aerospace businesses. After receiving the Trent 1000 engine from ANA, MHIAEL will disassemble the engine and swaps the IPC module with a new module retrofitted to newest configuration. Following reassembly, the engine will be returned to ANA. On September 10 a ceremony was held at the site to commemorate the first shipment on the following day, with attendees including representatives from ANA.The 787, widely known as "Dreamliner" is Boeing's next-generation mid-size jet capable of flying long distances for an aircraft in its category. In 2004 ANA became the 787's launch customer with placement of the world's first order for 50 aircrafts. In addition, MHIAEL participates in development and production of Trent 1000 engine program as a program partner.MHIAEL has intends to develop aero engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations as one of its core growth pillars, and the new order for retrofit will contribute in expanding the company's business portfolio in line with that goal. Going forward, MHIAEL will continue to burnish its technical capabilities and improve its reliability in the development, production and MRO of aero engines, thereby making ongoing contributions to the development of Japan's aero engine industry.The Trent series IPC modules contain several thousand parts, including a bladed rotor, front bearing housing, etc.