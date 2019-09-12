Gain Therapeutics SA, a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapeutics to target lysosomal enzymes involved in inborn errors of metabolism and in CNS diseases, today announced that Mr. Jeffrey Riley joined Gain Therapeutics as Independent Board Member.

Mr. Riley has more than 25 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, during which he has negotiated numerous worldwide strategic corporate alliances, established joint ventures and assisted in venture financings to support product development. He has raised over $1.5B in equity and debt instruments. He has worked for big pharma (SmithKline Beecham and Pfizer), venture capital (Queensland Biocapital Fund QIC) and numerous biotechnology companies in his capacity of business development and general management.

"We are delighted to have Jeff join us as an independent board member," said Dr. Khalid Islam, Chairman of the Board of Gain Therapeutics SA. "Jeff's perspective, based on his distinguished career and leadership roles in R&D organizations and his transactional expertise will be very valuable to the board as the company seeks to execute on its global product discovery and development strategy."

"I am delighted to join Gain Therapeutics and support its endeavors to bring to patients brain penetrant small molecule able to regulate misfolded enzymes involved in rare pediatric diseases and in neurodegenerative disease for which high unmet medical needs still exist." Said Mr. Jeffrey Riley, Independent Board member of Gain Therapeutics.

About Gain Therapeutics SA

Gain Therapeutics SA is a Swiss biotech company specializing in the discovery of new drugs for rare and CNS diseases. The company targets lysosomal enzymes to develop innovative drugs for rare pediatric genetic disorders and selected CNS diseases with high unmet medical needs. Gain Therapeutics SA is developing a new class of compounds: structurally targeted allosteric regulators, identified through its pioneering proprietary platform SEE-Tx.

https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005392/en/

Contacts:

For Gain Therapeutics SA

Dr. Manolo Bellotto, General Manager

+41 91 921 1524

mbellotto@gaintherapeutics.com