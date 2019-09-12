Percona Announces Full Conference Schedule for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2019

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 12, 2019, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced the full conference and keynote schedule for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2019 , taking place September 30 to October 2, 2019, at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2019 is the premier open source database event. Percona Live conferences provide the open source database community with an opportunity to discover and discuss the latest open source trends, technologies and innovations. The conference includes the best and brightest innovators and influencers in the open source database industry.

Keynote Schedule

This year's keynotes will take place on Tuesday, October 1. Keynotes include:

The State of Open Source Databases - It has been an exciting year in the open source database industry, with more choice, more cloud, and key changes in the industry. In his keynote address, Peter Zaitsev of Percona will explore current topics impacting the database ecosystem, the businesses that run open source databases as part of their infrastructure, and interesting new results from a new open source database survey.

The State of Dolphin - Where are we with MySQL 8.0 one year after GA? Geir Hoydalsvik of Oracle will discuss this and more during his keynote session on MySQL and its commitment to performance, stability and innovation.

Unlocking the Cloud Operating Model - In order to unlock the fastest path to the value of the cloud, enterprises must consider how to industrialize the application delivery process across each layer of the cloud. In his keynote, John Boero of Hashicorp will discuss what the Cloud Operating Model means for your enterprise.

Conference Session Schedule

Conference sessions will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 1-2, and will feature in-depth talks by industry experts. Conference session examples include:

Top 10 Mistakes When Migrating From Oracle to PostgreSQL - Jim Mlodgenski, Amazon Web Services

From Scheduled Downtime to Self-Healing in Less Than a Year - Ka´roly Nagy, Salesforce

Our Journey to Better MySQL Availability Using Global Transaction IDs, ProxySQL and Consul - Stephane Combaudon and Yuriy Olshanetsky, Rakuten Intelligence

How to Protect PII Data in MySQL While Allowing Customers to Access the Database - Alexander Rubin, VirtualHealth

Managing MySQL at Scale in Facebook - Pradeep Nayak and Junyi Lu, Facebook

What's New On Sharding in MongoDB 4.2 - Antonios Gianopoulos, ObjectRocket by Rackspace

Lessons From Building Automation for a Large Distributed Database - Ameet Kotian, Leigh Johnson, Slack Inc.

Backing up Wikipedia Databases - Jaime Crespo, Manuel Arostegui, Wikipedia

High Availability and Automatic Failover in PostgreSQL - Avinash Vallarapu, Percona

How a Modern Database Gets Your Data Fast: MariaDB Query Optimizer - Vicent?iu Ciorbaru, MariaDB Foundation

My First 90 Days with Vitess - Morgan Tocker, PlanetScale

Sponsorships

Sponsorship opportunities for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2019 are available and offer the opportunity to interact with the DBAs, sysadmins, developers, CTOs, CEOs, business managers, technology evangelists, solution vendors and entrepreneurs who typically attend the event. Contact live@percona.comfor sponsorship details. Current sponsors include:

Platinum - Percona

Gold - AWS, PlanetScale

Silver - Altinity, Galera Cluster, MySQL, Shannon Systems, Tarantool

Community - Booking.com, Free Software Foundation, MariaDB Foundation

Media - Datanami, EnterpriseAI, HPCWire, Women Who Code

Percona Live Conferences

What: Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2019

Where: Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands

When: September 30-October 2, 2019

