GCP Student Living (DIGS) is continuing to benefit from strong supply-demand fundamentals in the markets in which it operates, primarily in and around London. It is maintaining full occupancy, rents continue to grow ahead of inflation and profitability is showing the benefits of scale. Dividends are growing and cover building as new assets come on stream, and DIGS is well on track for full cover on a fully developed and let basis. Investor sentiment towards the sector is positive and the new London Plan appears to be adding to the scarcity value of DIGS's London assets.

