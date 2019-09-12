Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906849 ISIN: FR0000133308 Ticker-Symbol: FTE 
Xetra
12.09.19
09:20 Uhr
13,635 Euro
+0,020
+0,15 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,690
13,695
10:32
13,690
13,695
10:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BCE
BCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BCE INC43,915+0,49 %
ORANGE SA13,635+0,15 %