Valmet to supply a board machine to JK Paper Limited in India

Valmet will supply a board machine with an extensive automation and Industrial Internet package for JK Paper Limited's Fort Songadh Mill in India. By investing in the latest coated board technology, JK Paper targets to increase its market share on a growing Indian market and to serve the market with more local supply. The start-up of the machine is scheduled for the end of 2020.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2019. The value of the order is not disclosed.

"To increase our market share on the growing Indian market, we wanted to invest in coated board technology we could really rely on. For this reason, we tested the technology concepts at Valmet's pilot facilities. We are also planning to use the piloting services to further develop our paper board products later in the project. Valmet's know-how on coated board making with a long list of good references further strengthened our decision," says S.K. Jain, Head of Packaging Board Project, JK Paper Limited.

"I'm really pleased that Valmet was chosen as the main supplier in this project. In addition to board machine technologies, we will deliver a large scope of chemical systems - our first chemical system delivery in India. Our strong know-how on special coating and excellent wet end technology references in India and other countries in Asia further contributed to reaching the agreement," says Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include a new coated board machine from the headboxes to reel with air dryers, chemical systems, heat recovery and other boardmaking systems. The coating is applied in multiple coating stations including a technologically advanced Opti Coat Layercoating station, which applies two coating layers simultaneously. A disc filterby Valmet's new Mill Process Solutions Business Unitwith Valmet Performance Center(VPC) services with on-demand expert support will also be included in the delivery.

The 4,250-mm-wide (wire) board machine will produce folding boxboard, solid bleached board (SBS) as well as cup and barrier board grades.

Information about the customer JK Paper Limited

JK Paper Limited was established in 1962 with an integrated pulp and paper plant. JK Paper Ltd. has two large integrated paper manufacturing units, JK Paper Mills, Rayagada, Odisha and Central Pulp Mills, Songadh, Gujarat, with a combined annual capacity of 455,000 tons. It is the market leader in Branded Copier paper segment and among the top two players in Coated Paper and high-end Packaging Boards in India. It offers a wide premium quality paper product range. Subsequent to commissioning of the new board machine and the Sirpur unit, the overall production shall increase to about 800,000 TPA.



