Services Drive Operational Efficiencies While Streamlining Regulatory Reporting Obligations

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it will provide Integrated Trading Solutions and Assisted MiFID II Transaction Reporting to Charles Taylor Investment Management (CTIM the fund management business of Charles Taylor plc, a professional services and technology solutions provider to the global insurance market.

Northern Trust's Integrated Trading Solutions will provide CTIM with services ranging from trade execution to matching and settlement helping enhance operational efficiencies across front, middle and back office functions. This encompasses access to global markets, extensive trading locations and high-quality liquidity.

The EU's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) II introduced last year extended the scope of reporting required by managers, and CTIM will also draw on Northern Trust's Assisted MiFID II Transaction Reporting service which provides extensive transaction data to help them meet these requirements.

Guy Gibson, global head of Institutional Brokerage at Northern Trust comments: "Our Integrated Trading Solutions are designed to help asset managers like CTIM drive business efficiencies and alleviate operational pressures while supporting their risk management requirements. At the same time, our reporting solution offers a cost-effective, streamlined way to help them meet their transaction reporting obligations under MIFID II."

With US$2 billion of assets under management (as of 31 July 2019), CTIM principally manages the funds of Charles Taylor's client businesses operating in the insurance industry. This appointment also expands its existing relationship with Northern Trust as its global custodian.

Anthony King, chief operating officer at Charles Taylor Investment Management also comments: "We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with Northern Trust to support our trading activities and transaction reporting. Working with Northern Trust provides us with scale, expertise and first-class technology support allowing us to focus on our core capabilities and alpha-generation for our client base."

Northern Trust Capital Markets entities provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities lending and transition management services. Institutional Brokerage services are provided by Northern Trust Securities LLP (NTS LLP) in EMEA and APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI) in the United States.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$11.3 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

About Charles Taylor plc

Charles Taylor plc (www.ctplc.com) is a global provider of insurance-related professional services and technology solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better.

We have been providing insurance-related professional services and technological solutions since 1884. Today, we employ around 3,100 staff in around 120 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The clients we support range from insurers including corporates, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers to brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

Our market-leading breadth of services and solutions, world class technical expertise, extensive global presence and 100% focus on insurance means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005352/en/

Contacts:

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific Contacts:

Camilla Greene

+44 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com

Marcel Klebba

+44 (0) 20 7982 1994

Marcel_Klebba@ntrs.com

US Canada Contact:

John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John.O'Connell@ntrs.com

http://www.northerntrust.com