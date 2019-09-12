mVISE interims highlight a business continuing to make progress on its three-year 2018+ strategy. Headline revenues rose nearly 7% y-o-y and 12% organically. With new white-label partners now marketing elastic.io, a big acceleration in product and associated (high-margin) consulting sales is expected in H2 and the company has maintained its FY19 guidance. We see the shift to cloud-based, big data-driven platforms providing an excellent long-term growth tailwind. In our view, these prospects are not reflected in a consensus FY20 P/E of 12.1x.

