Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 620458 ISIN: DE0006204589 Ticker-Symbol: C1V 
Xetra
12.09.19
11:06  Uhr
2,960 Euro
-0,040
-1,33 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MVISE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MVISE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,920
3,090
11:07
2,930
3,090
11:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MVISE
MVISE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MVISE AG2,960-1,33 %