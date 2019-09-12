Quantenna Communications, Inc.: Next Generation Product Line from Icotera Delivering Wi-Fi 6 is Powered by Chipsets from ON Semiconductor's Quantenna Connectivity Solutions Division

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icotera, a global leader in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) customer premise equipment solutions, has announced that Quantenna Connectivity Solutions, a division of ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), has been selected as the chipset provider for its upcoming Wi-Fi 6 product line of FTTH routers, gateways and access points.



Icotera's next generation product line is designed to provide best-in-class Wi-Fi performance and is based on ON Semiconductor's ultra-small footprint 8x8 MIMO architecture and Icotera's unique Nordic design. The new product line will offer high levels of Wi-Fi performance with speeds of up to 10 Gbps, a high-performance networking stack with extra security features, support for IoT technologies such as Bluetooth and NFC, and processing capabilities for customer applications.

High performance in-home Wi-Fi coverage is key to supporting an exceptional Internet experience. Icotera's next generation Wi-Fi 6 products futureproof the requirements of today's customers, where fast and reliable data transfer is essential. A successful connected home provides the user with maximum coverage in all rooms, supports multiple devices and allows users to utilize their entire bandwidth. Increasing Internet speeds also push the need for better indoor coverage, which in turn places greater demands on Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to maintain customer satisfaction.

The Wi-Fi 6 collaboration between Icotera and ON Semiconductor is a continuation of the partnership on Wi-Fi 5 deployment that took place in early 2018.

"We have seen that Wi-Fi 5 was adopted quickly and we expect Wi-Fi 6 adoption to happen even faster once the handset and mobile providers start offering it as standard in 2020," said Icotera's CEO René Brøchner.

Wi-Fi 6 enables data transfer rates up to ten times that possible with Wi-Fi 5. Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) is the core technology of Wi-Fi 6, which allows for higher data transmission rates, less interference and improved performance in areas with many connected devices. Another improvement is MU-MIMO (Multi-user Multi-input/Multi-output) capability on both downstream and upstream connections to allow more simultaneous devices on a single network.

"ON Semiconductor is excited to continue its close collaboration with Icotera," said Irvind Ghai, vice president of marketing, Quantenna Connectivity Solutions at ON Semiconductor. "Our common goal is to offer outstanding Wi-Fi solutions for the European market, and together we are continuously raising the bar for in-home Wi-Fi performance."

"As a leading European developer and manufacturer of innovative gateways and exceptional in-home Wi-Fi solutions, it is essential to collaborate with a technology leader like ON Semiconductor," commented René Brøchner, Icotera. "Our mutual understanding of meeting market and customer needs makes our collaboration unique and we are thrilled to continue and expand the partnership."

About Icotera

Icotera is a leading European developer and manufacturer of standard-setting Fiber-to-the-Home.



About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications . ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.onsemi.com .

