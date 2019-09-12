HIP Hotels Publishes Spectrum IV

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based company HIP Hotels publish the fourth edition of their annual coffee table book with official launch planned for Condé Nast Traveller's Luxury Travel Fair in November 2019.

Marketing and publishing company, HIP Hotels , have published the fourth edition of their annual coffee table book, Spectrum, showcasing their revamped hotel collection through a journey of distinctive colour chapters.

The brand will officially be launching Spectrum IV at the Condé Nast Traveller's Luxury Travel Fair where they will be exhibiting from Thursday 7th November until Sunday 10th November 2019 as official partners of the luxury and lifestyle brand.

With a purpose to inspire the design-conscious, the book features the unique principles of HIP Hotels' photography, with refreshing new perspectives on their hotels' interiors and travel inspiration.

Featuring the likes of top luxury hotel groups as well as a variety of independent boutique hotels, every property featured fulfils the criteria of a 'Highly Individual Place' ('HIP'). Representing a collection of over 150 hotels spanning from Italy and Switzerland to Mexico, India, Oman and the USA, HIP Hotels continues to introduce readers to an array of unique and characterful stays across the globe.

The HIP Hotels brand was founded by award-winning photographer, Herbert Ypma, whose original HIP Hotels book series sparked and inspired a whole new kind of travel publishing, selling over two million copies worldwide. Spectrum IV retains the HIP Hotels signature photographic style whilst bringing a revitalising contemporary flair to this new edition.

Each chapter presents a new sensory experience afforded by a display of architecture, atmosphere, interiors and locations of the HIP hotels. The new order of colours covers pink, yellow, white, red, brown, blue, green, purple, turquoise, grey and orange, a blend that gives each new chapter an artful transition.

The book is distributed through the HIP Hotels website and on Amazon UK at a retail price of 45 GBP.

NOTE TO EDITORS

Founded in the 1990s, HIP Hotels is now owned by a private equity firm who are heavily investing in new projects for the brand. HIP Hotels provides marketing services to a global collection of hotels with offices in London and New York.

Spectrum IV is published by HIP Hotels. Copyright © HIP Media Group LTD. HIP Hotels is a registered trademark of HIP Media Group LTD.

Click the link to download hi-resolution images and logo of HIP Hotels: https://bit.ly/2kGvMq3 .

Contact:

Olivia Cadby

olivia.cadby@hiphotels.com

+44(0)2073789338