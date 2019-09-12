Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0STSQ ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8 Ticker-Symbol: M12 
Xetra
11.09.19
17:36 Uhr
11,550 Euro
-0,050
-0,43 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
M1 KLINIKEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M1 KLINIKEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,500
11,600
12:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
M1 KLINIKEN
M1 KLINIKEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
M1 KLINIKEN AG11,550-0,43 %