ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix to Exhibit UV Lamps at Labelexpo 2019

ProPhotonix to Exhibit its Latest UV LED Curing Systems at Labelexpo Europe 2019

Compact, Reliable UV LED Curing Solutions for Labeling

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / ProPhotonix Limited (LSE:PPIX) (AIM:PPIX) (OTCPink:STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that it will be exhibiting its range of configurable UV LED curing systems, the COBRA Cure FX Series, along with innovative new additions to the product offering at Labelexpo Europe 2019, September 24 - 27, in Brussels.

At stand 4E70, ProPhotonix will display its latest UV LED Curing systems including the new COBRA Cure Mini. A compact, yet powerful UV LED curing lamp designed to provide a cost-effective solution for high-speed single and multi-pass printers where installation space is restricted and weight is a concern.

Utilizing expert Chip-on-Board LED array design and mechanical engineering, ProPhotonix has delivered the optimum solution for applications where space and weight are restricted but higher intensity and dose levels are required. COBRA Cure Mini's light head measures just 33.4mm x 57mm x 30mm with control electronics housed separately achieving a compact light-head module. Weighing less than 175gm the light head delivers an innovative solution for compact translation systems, providing ease of installation without any compromise on performance.

In addition to its compact form factor, COBRA Cure Mini delivers extremely uniform, high intensity UV light for a reliable cure. COBRA Cure Mini delivers intensities up to 6W/cm² and a factory set dose of up to 9 J/cm² at 2mm. It offers project managers the flexibility to meet weight restrictions and available footprint without any performance trade-off.

A range of configurations of the COBRA Cure FX Series will also be on display, with demonstration of the range of optical configurations, power levels (up to 20W/cm2) as well as the scalable nature of ProPhotonix' range of UV LED curing systems. Designed specifically for UV curing of inks, coatings and adhesives, the unique platform design maximizes the inherent value of LED based solutions while incorporating a number of unique features to address key issues for equipment manufacturers and end users. These patented features have been developed to ensure ease of integration, optimum performance, maximum lifetime, safety and reliability in the field making the series an ideal solution for UV LED curing in the label industry.

To see the range and discuss your application requirements, visit ProPhotonix at stand 4E70, Labelexpo Europe 2019.

For more information on the COBRA Cure FX series, visit http://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/UV-Solutions/

Enquiries: ProPhotonix Limited sales@prophotonix.com Ken Reynolds, Business and Technology Manager, Tel: +353 (0)21 500 1313

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559333/ProPhotonix-to-Exhibit-UV-Lamps-at-Labelexpo-2019