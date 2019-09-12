Amika Mobile Announces Launch of Dell Edge Gateway OEM for Smart Cities

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Amika Mobile and Dell announce the launch of their OEM of Amika Mobile's Amika Mobility Server (AMS) platform for critical and emergency communications with hybrid, Cloud and on-Premise capability, with Dell Edge Gateways 3000 and 5000. The AMS is a patent-granted AI-based intelligent emergency communications solution platform targeted at public places like stadiums, airports, and border crossings to instantly assist in crisis management and evacuations as a situation unfolds. The Dell Edge IoT Gateways 3000 and 5000 series with AMS is complementary and ideally suited for companies leveraging the AT&T first responder network for police, fire and EMS. The AMS Dell OEM will be available for order through a link off the Amika Mobile web site.

"This launch is very exciting for Amika Mobile as we will have an easy to use platform in the form of the Dell Edge gateways that we can drop ship to deliver the power of AMS to secure facilities and mobile security teams against active shooters and other threats leveraging our IoT and AI capabilities with AMS and Amika Situation Commander. We expect the Dell edge gateways to simplify installation and configuration for customers, putting the power of our solutions into a 4-inch by 4-inch square that is ruggedized. Amika Mobile is always aiming at the forefront of technology while responding to customers with just-in-time information to save lives," said Amika Mobile CEO Dr. Sue Abu-Hakima.

"The ability to withstand harsh conditions and be quickly set up, the Dell Edge Gateways for IoT are ideally suited for solutions like Amika Mobile's AMS platform which is key for crisis communications anywhere especially with first responders who can leverage them within vehicles, at border crossings or in buildings in Smart Cities." said Alan Mayer, SVP at Dell.

The AMS intelligent agent platform enables situational awareness, information sharing, rapid 2-way communications across devices and networks, and control through advanced integration with physical security systems, including gunshot detection sensors to trigger lockdowns with looped voice over the paging system and location-based alert/response on any device including ubiquitous mobile phones.

The public safety and security markets are growing from $434B in 2018 to $606B in 2024 according to Homeland Security Research Corp. in Washington, DC. The Smart Cities Market is estimated to grow to $237B by 2025 with a CAGR of 18.9% according to Grand View Research of San Francisco, CA.

Amika Panic , AmikaAlert, and Amika Situation Commander in conjunction with AMS and Dell Edge Gateways fit seamlessly into these markets where the integration of innovative systems is paramount to unlocking increased efficiency, security and public safety with Smart Cities.

Amika Mobile is demonstrating its award winning AMS products at GSX (ASIS 2019) booth #2622 in Chicago, IL where it was named as an innovator and ASIS/GSX Accolades Finalist while Amika Mobile's CEO was featured at GSX 2019 panels on AI and Security.

About Amika Mobile: Amika Mobile Corporation is privately held specializing in critical and emergency communication and control and is an Internationally Certified Business by WeConnect International. Its flagship product, the Amika Mobility Server (AMS), is an AI-based platform that addresses IOT security and is ideal for alert/response in enterprise, community, border crossings, airports, sports arenas, shopping centers and campus where visitors may not always be pre-registered in a contacts database since the AMS can automatically discover mobile devices for location-based emergency alert/response. AMS alerts securely over wire or mobile to ANY layer including Connected Vehicles, WiFi, Push, SMS, Email, VoIP, PA systems, Message Boards, Twitter, RSS Feeds, Facebook, etc. AMS and AmikaPanic can trigger lockdowns and alerts based on disparate events from gunshot sensors, access control, fire panels, cameras, wall mounted, desktop or mobile panic buttons, etc. Amika Situation Commander tracks event alert/response in real-time. AMS delivers advisory government alerts from NOAA, IPAWS, EAS, GDACS, Alert Ready and MASAS in CAP /CAP-CP formats. Amika Mobile has won 24 awards and sells products through partners. See www.amikamobile.com

SOURCE: Amika Mobile

