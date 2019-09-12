Baristas Coffee Company Inc: Baristas Espresso Roast Now Available on Amazon - Marks the First Keurig Compatible Run of In-House Production Now Underway and Shipping

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCPK:BCCI) has begun production and shipping of its Espresso Roast single-serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system. The Espresso Roast is the first product being produced completely utilizing Baristas newly purchased and installed a line of manufacturing equipment that now allows for end to end production of single-serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system as well as the Nespresso single-serve system.

Baristas Espresso Roast Keurig 2.0 compatible pods can now be purchased directly from the company at www.baristas.tv or on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018 VYOC0K . They will soon be available directly from Amazon Prime as well. Espresso Roast represents the first of many single-serve products that can be produced on the new system that is now fully functional including those that may contain legal substances that could potentially provide benefits to those who consume.

The In-House manufacturing capabilities solve the previous supply challenges that were caused by long lead times and inventory management issues, coupled with Baristas ability to drive sales, out marketing its previous supply chain. Baristas will continue to utilize the relationship and capabilities of its co-packer for large runs but will now be able to fill in supply demands between larger runs as needed.

Baristas new in-house manufacturing capabilities will also aid in and accelerate the development of its new products and allow Baristas to partner with others who wish to bring their products to the single-serve beverage market. The line was paid for in full and is utilizing existing facilities.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Baristas is now in the best position it has ever been in regarding its ability to create and produce coffee related products and to get them into our growing distribution model. We are now ready to move forward without being held back by single-source manufacturing and scheduling conflicts as was previously the case. We are looking forward to accelerating our marketing and product development."

Baristas will now be able to market its products with confidence that it will be able to keep up with demand and fulfill orders and a new marketing push is being implemented along with the new manufacturing capabilities.

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing are made possible and were created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. Baristas is now ready to support its new products and distributors with a marketing effort educating and driving consumers to consume Baristas historical and new products.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv

SOURCE: Baristas Coffee Company Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559304/Baristas-Espresso-Roast-Now-Available-on-Amazon--Marks-the-First-Keurig-Compatible-Run-of-In-House-Production-Now-Underway-and-Shipping