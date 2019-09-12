Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 348.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 354.25p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 342.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 348.04p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---