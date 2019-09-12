California-based Hanergy subsidiary Miasolé and European perovskite research institute Solliance have combined their thin film expertise to produce a 23% efficient flexible tandem device consisting of a semi-transparent perovskite cell on top of a flexible CIGS counterpart.Two leading players in the development of thin film PV technology have joined forces to produce a flexible CIGS/perovskite tandem cell measured at 23% efficiency. The cell comprised a CIGS bottom layer deposited on a stainless steel foil substrate using a sputtering process - similar to that with which Miasolé achieved 17.44% ...

