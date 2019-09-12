DEKRA Now Supports Zigbee Certification Programs as the IoT Market Continues to Flourish as Reliable Connections are Facilitated Worldwide

The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that DEKRA now provides Zigbee testing services from their laboratories in Málaga, Spain. The well-respected and established test house gives Zigbee Alliance member companies another steadfast partner to turn to for reliable product testing, inspection and certification.

For nearly a century, DEKRA has ensured safety through a wide range of testing and certification services. DEKRA provides a true one-stop-shop approach for IoT device certification covering the most relevant mobile and wireless technologies worldwide. The globally active, independent product testing house leverages an array of technology experts to ensure wireless devices comply with expected levels of interoperability, security, safety and reliability. DEKRA labs are located in 60 countries around the world.

"OEMs are facing new challenges due to the integration of multiple wireless technologies into their products so certifying against leading well-defined standards, such as those from the Zigbee Alliance, help manufacturers make and market their devices in a more efficient manner as streamlined, simplified technology translates to reduction in cost, complexities and a faster time to market," said Noemí Pérez, IoT Laboratory Manager, DEKRA.

"DEKRA is continuously enlarging the IoT service portfolio and footprints around the world," added Thomas Jaeger, Senior Vice President and Head of Technology Technical Service Management, DEKRA. "We are excited to be part of the Zigbee ecosystem and we will definitely help to develop additional values."

Certify for IoT Certainty

The Zigbee Certified program ensures that quality, interoperable products are available for developers, ecosystem vendors, service providers and their customers. It verifies that every platform and product meets the Zigbee Alliance requirements and performs as expected. These safeguards enable manufacturers to design and sell products with confidence and facilitates trust between consumers and brands. The certification program is a substantial benefit of the Zigbee Alliance membership.

"We just announced that more than 3,000 Zigbee Certified products and Zigbee Compliant Platforms are now available to the market and by welcoming DEKRA to our testing portfolio we are continuing to grow with the significant influx of IoT inventions seeking market certification prior to real-world consumption," said Jon Harros, Director of Certification and Testing Programs, Zigbee Alliance. "We are at an exciting point where users are embracing interconnected products for smart homes and buildings, and manufacturers are seeing real returns on their investments. Much of this success is because products are thoroughly tested so they easily integrate and pair with other systems and solutions out of the box, in many cases without the need for an IT professional."

About the Zigbee Alliance

The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the IoT. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions, we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Zigbee Alliance is supported by Board Members from Amazon, Comcast, Huawei, The Kroger Co., Landis+Gyr, LEEDARSON, Legrand Group, MMB Networks, NXP Semiconductors, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Schneider Electric, Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, Texas Instruments, and Wulian.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2018, DEKRA generated estimated sales totaling more than 3.3 billion euros. The company currently employs more than 45,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all six continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world

