Arion Bank hf.: Rakel Óttarsdóttir, Managing Director of Information Technology, is leaving Arion Bank

Rakel Óttarsdóttir, Managing Director of Information Technology, has decided to leave Arion Bank. Rakel has been a member of the Bank's Executive Committee since 2011 when she was appointed Managing Director of Corporate Development and Marketing. She became Managing Director of Information Technology in 2016. She will step down from her position on Friday 20 September.

Benedikt Gíslason, CEO of Arion Bank:

"Rakel has been at the Bank since 2005 and she has had a key influence on how the Bank has developed, not least in digital solutions, where Arion Bank has held a leading role in the past few years. I would like to thank her for her excellent work for the Bank and I wish her the very best for the future."