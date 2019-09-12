The global student microscope market is poised to reach USD 321.25 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global student microscope market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The high disposable income in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and other Asian and South American countries has made student microscopes affordable to a major share of the population. In addition, funding from various governments and organizations toward education has enabled universities and other educational institutes to purchase lab equipment. These factors have increased the adoption of student microscopes", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is driven by the low cost of student microscopes. In addition, growing research requirements across industries are anticipated to further boost the expansion of the global student microscope market during the forecast period.

The growing use of student microscopes in colleges has significantly increased their popularity over recent years. The availability of educational and scientific toys and rising interest in scientific studies by kids has further increased the popularity of student microscopes. Enhanced funding toward education by various government and other organizations has increased the purchasing power of universities and other educational institutions. As most universities and schools purchase products in bulk, the cost of lab equipment, including student microscopes has reduced considerably. Moreover, the growing disposable income in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico is also contributing to the expansion of the global student microscope market.

The high educational standards across the globe have increased the number of doctorate students conducting research across various industries. Many pharmaceutical vendors in the market are collaborating with academic institutes to conduct R&D to develop novel drugs.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

ACCU-SCOPE Inc.

Bresser GmbH

Carl Zeiss AG

Celestron LLC

Danaher Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Parco Scientific Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

United Scope LLC.

Market Segmentation by Application:

Life science research

Material science research

Others

Key Regions for the Student Microscope Market:

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

