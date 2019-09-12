The global HVAC control systems market size is poised to reach USD 5.08 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls, the personalization of HVAC controls and the increasing focus on integrated building management system are some other major factors that are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls. In addition, advances in temperature control systems are anticipated to further boost the HVAC control systems market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for stable temperature maintenance and efficient monitoring of HVAC systems is increasing across several industries. This is increasing the demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls, especially from cold storage plants, data centers, food processing facilities, and medical and pharmaceutical industry. The ability of HVAC controls to operate and maintain the temperature and environment at optimum levels increases their adoption in cold storage plants and data centers. Therefore, the rapid increase in storage plants and data centers is expected to further drive the demand for HVAC controls.

Advances in temperature control systems such as thermostats and control valves are increasing the adoption of HVAC control systems across various industries. For instance, zoning systems allow users to set varying heating and cooling parameters to regulate temperatures in different zones. Such advances and continuous innovations in HVAC control systems are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Azbil Corp.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Johnson Controls International Plc

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The HVAC Control Systems Market can be broadly categorized into the following applications:

Sensors

Controlled devices

Controllers

Key Regions for the HVAC Control Systems Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

