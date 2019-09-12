Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905328 ISIN: US8919061098 Ticker-Symbol: TTY 
Tradegate
11.09.19
21:42 Uhr
121,78 Euro
+0,68
+0,56 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,40
123,28
15:22
121,02
123,40
15:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC121,78+0,56 %