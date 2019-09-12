Today Global Digital Agency Isobar has published an 'XR playbook', a guide to help marketers leverage XR to support creative experiences and drive business growth. It looks at the history of technology and shares Isobar's view of the XR landscape and the opportunities that the technology has for marketers. It also discusses the role of human-insight and data to deliver XR enabled experiences and an approach to measurement. The report is available to download from Isobar.com today.

Written by Isobar's innovation experts across the world, including the team behind Cannes Lion's award-winning Aeronaut, the playbook explains how XR is the convergence of AR, VR and MR, further accelerating the potential to create wholly new environments in combination with artificial intelligence, machine learning, haptics, biometrics, and spatial computing. It leverages the Isobar's deep expertise in conceiving, creating and creating next-generation experiences from custom hardware to highly scalable, lower-tech solutions for the mass market.

Dave Meeker Isobar US Chief Innovation Officer said, "The opportunity for integrating technologies and platforms is much bigger than the sum of their parts. However the gap between ambition, potential and investment is a big challenge for us as marketers and consumers. We believe 2020 will be the year that XR explores into the public consciousness we urgently need to lead this change."

In a recent Global survey of 1,000 CMOs and senior-level marketers on customer experience, available to download here, Isobar found that CMOs are investing heavily in creativity to deliver better customer experiences that drive business growth. Whilst 64% are already using or expect to use AR and VR in the near future, only 37% of CMOs are 'investing in Innovation' to support the development of customer experiences next year.

Isobar Global CEO Jean Lin said, "In 2019 we are headed towards an exponential shift from VR AR to XR and fully immersive, transformative experiences. This is a critical time for bold CEOs and marketers to imagine how they can leverage this unparalleled opportunity as its ecosystem is still being constructed. You need to satisfy your customer in a beautiful way to win in this new economy XR is key to delivering that."

The Playbook also includes a guide to XR technologies, hurdles to be overcome, best practice examples in the B2C and the B2C space and 5 takeaway strategies marketers need to deliver XR success.

END

About Isobar:

We are a global digital agency transforming businesses and brands through the creative use of digital. Our 6,500 digital experts in 85 locations across 45 markets in Americas, EMEA and APAC deliver experience-led transformation, powered by creativity through our end to end service offering. Isobar's clients include Adidas, Coca-Cola, Enterprise, KFC, Mead Johnson, Nestle and Philips, and is part of Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. www.isobar.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005442/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Ainsworth

Hannah.ainsworth@isobar.com

+44 7824 142 788