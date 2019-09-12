Elk Grove Village, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - CANN or better known as Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision was founded in 2015 to build a home within the American Chemical society for cannabis chemists established the first ever cannabis chemistry award known as the ElSohly Award Sponsored by Heidolph North America. The ElSohly Award provides researches, students, and industry professionals with resources to present their work at the ElSohly Award Symposium at the Spring National Meeting of the American Chemical Society.

"As the President of Heidolph North America, I am pleased to support the growth of cannabis chemistry and research. Through the sharing of information and developments, these scientists are helping to shape the industry. There are some talented scientists doing good work and it is exciting to be able to help bring them to the forefront within the ACS community" said Jim Dawson, President of Heidolph North America and sponsor of the ElSohly Award.

When asked about this year's award Kyle Boyar, Chair of the ElSohly Award commented, "This year we received more applications than ever before which made for some really tough decisions for the selection committee. I'm really happy with our winners this year and I'm excited to see their presentations. It's going to be an exceptional Award Symposium this Spring."

Anyone attending the ACS National Meeting in Philadelphia, PA in March of 2020 can attend the award symposium when each award winner will participate in a unique symposium presentation. For those who are unable to attend the entire proceedings will be published in Terpenes and Testing following the event.

Those interested in applying to the next round of scholarships can send a resume, abstract and title to ElSohlyAward@gmail.com before July 1, 2020. 2021 winners will be required to present at the 261th ACS National Meeting to be held in San Antonio, Texas March 21 - 25, 2021. Questions and concerns can be posed to the same email. CANN is excited for the next generation of cannabis scientists to win this award.

Dr. Markus Roggen holds a PhD in organic chemistry and is the Founder and CEO of Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures. He will be presenting "Collaborative Research for Fundamental Insight into Cannabis Production" for the Award Symposium.

Dr. Justin Fischedick holds a Doctorate in Natural Products Chemistry and a Masters in Biology, both from Leiden University. He is currently the Senior Scientist at Integrated Analytical Solutions in Berkeley, California. His presentation at the Award Symposium will be "Terpenoids of Cannabis sativa L., Analysis and Applications."

Dr. Sang-Hyuck Park is a Senior Scientist / Research Liaison at the Institute of Cannabis Research at Colorado State University at Pueblo. He holds a Ph.D. in Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences from Michigan State University. He will be presenting "Inhibitory Effects of Cannabidiol (CBD) on the Growth and Development of Tobacco Hornworm Manduca sexta" at the Award Symposium.

Mr. Jires Meehan-Atrash holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from State University of New York (SUNY) New Paltz and is a PhD candidate in Chemistry at Portland State University. His presentation titled "Thermal Degradation of Cannabis Extract Constituents: What are the risks?" will discuss preliminary investigations into the aerosols that cannabis users may be exposed to when vaporizing cannabis oils.

Dr. Jacqueline Von Salm holds a PhD in chemistry from University of South Florida. She is the Director of Research and Development / Director of Laboratory at Alternative Medical Enterprises in Apollo Beach, Florida. Her presentation at the Award Symposium will be "Unique Terpene Metabolites as Descriptors of Cannabis Phenotypes".

