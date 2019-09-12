Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC: MCREF) (Metals Creek or the "company") is pleased to announce that the company has completed an airborne time-domain electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic (MAG) geophysical survey over the recently optioned Dona Lake property.

Preliminary results from the recently completed airborne survey define a number of conductive trends associated with magnetic highs indicative of oxide iron formations which is the host to gold mineralization on the Dona Lake Property. It is interpreted that the more pyrrhotite rich sections of the iron formation within the Dona Lake deposit tend to exhibit a strong spatial relationship to increased gold mineralization. This could be a result of pyrrhotite replacing magnetite, decreasing the magnetite content and magnetic signature. With pyrrhotite being highly conductive, modeling of the recently completed airborne will prioritize targets exhibiting strong conductivity and weaker magnetic signatures. Geophysical targets will be ground proofed and prioritized once the final airborne data is received and compiled in preparation for a diamond drill program.

The Dona Lake Project was recently optioned from Newmont Goldcorp (see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Property consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims totaling approximately 430.1 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Dona Lake has seen no modern Geophysical exploration and the company believes this airborne will further enhance our understanding of the geology as well as identifying areas of increased conductivity possibly indicating areas of increased pyrrhotite mineralization.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Mine project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creek's and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an agreement on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Minerals Corp. on MEK's Clarks Brook project, as well as an agreement with Manning Ventures on the Metals Creeks Squid East project located in the Yukon. Metals Creek is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

