Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet", "the Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise digital asset management (DAM) and creative operations software, is proud to announce that it was selected by a U.S. based regional leader in healthcare systems (the "Client") with over 10,000 employees and a team of more than 20,000 specialist and primary care providers across hundreds of hospitals and medical offices. The $94,000 contract includes MediaValet's best-in-class enterprise cloud-DAM, along with multiple integrations to third-party systems, such as Azure Active Directory, Sitecore and Adobe Creative Cloud.





The Client's marketing and communications team launched a request for proposal ("RFP") process to find a DAM provider that best fit their needs. Up until this point, the team had been using Microsoft's OneDrive and SharePoint storage solutions to manage their marketing media process and lifecycle. Like many organizations who rely heavily on digital marketing to establish and maintain consistent brand messaging, and have a large number of stakeholders to manage across multiple locations, using file storage systems to manage their assets had become untenable, expensive and inefficient. After completing a competitive RFP process, the Client selected MediaValet based on a holistic assessment that covered security (HIPAA compliance and Active Directory integration), productivity (PowerPoint and Sitecore integrations), and facilitation of the creative process (via integration to Adobe Creative Cloud).

"We continue to win the trust of leading organizations around the world who have security as a critical requirement for their DAM solution," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "From the beginning, we designed MediaValet from the ground up to address the security, privacy and reliability requirements of enterprise organizations. We're pleased to be continually rewarded and recognized for this effort, especially from an industry-leading organization such as the Client."

Continued MacLaren, "We actively market to organizations with a similar profile across various industries, as they're able to fully leverage and benefit from the way we've architected MediaValet and the vision for the DAM we're building towards. In turn, we truly become partners with our customers, allowing them to focus on their businesses and us on evolving a system that puts security, privacy and reliability first. So far this fiscal year, organizations with a high-security requirement represent 46% of our new customer business, and have generated 337% more new business, as compared to the same period last fiscal year. Organizations in the healthcare, financial, government and enterprise space continue to account for a larger component of our revenue base, furthering our position as one of the DAM industry's top enterprise-grade solutions."

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based, digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries, across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

