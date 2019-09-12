Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation's Interlock Concepts Awarded District-Wide Deployment from Thompson School District in Loveland, Colorado

TOCCOA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, Interlock Concepts, has been selected by Thompson School District in Colorado to deploy its Phoenix Bell and Intercom Solution district-wide.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled to have been selected by Thompson School District for a district-wide deployment of our Phoenix Bell and Intercom Solution. Our unique solution allows video door phone, intercom to classrooms and text display and alerts, all utilzing their school's existing network infrastructure. We have already installed in a handful of the schools and look forward to the roll-out plan to cover all 33 schools."

The Thompson R2-J School District is located in Loveland, Colorado and covers territory in Loveland, Berthoud, a southern section of Fort Collins and portions of Windsor, Johnstown and unincorporated parts of Larimer, Weld and Boulder counties. It is the 17th largest school district in Colorado, serving more than 16,000 students within 33 schools (20 elementary, 5 middle, 5 high, 1 K-8 and 2 charter).

For additional information on Thompson School Distreict, please visit:

https://www.thompsonschools.org

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

