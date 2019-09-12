MicroCapClub: IEC Electronics to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit

NEWARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE American:IEC) announced today it has been selected to present at the fourth annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

The IEC presentation will be made by CEO Jeffrey Schlarbaum. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the company will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day. The Company's investor deck will be accessible on the "Investors" page of the IEC website, located at www.iec-electronics.com/investors/events-presentations

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit www.microcapclub.com/summit/

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2008, AS9100D, and ISO 13485, and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

